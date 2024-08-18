Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Is Leaving To Delhi Today

Foreign Minister Dr. Arju Rana Deuba has visited New Delhi several times in the last two decades mostly as a first lady with her husband former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. However, Dr. Rana is paying an official visit to India this time as a foreign minister of Nepal.

With enormous experiences and capacity, foreign minister Dr. Rana is one of the most knowledgeable foreign ministers in recent history of Nepal. How can see use the skills, experiences and capacity to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arju Rana Deuba will leave for Delhi today for a four-day official visit to India. In Delhi, she met Dr. Formal talks with S. Jaishankar and the head of BJP's foreign affairs department. From tying 'Rakhi' to regular medical treatment for Vijay Chathaiwale, the program has been decided.

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana will hold the high-level bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Most contentious issue will be the border and Nepal’s new map, relations with China and other countries.

The timing of the visit is very significant as the visit is taking place just few weeks after the fall of the government in Bangladesh and attacked against minorities Hindus there by radical mobs. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already expressed concern over the attack through his statement delivered from Red Fort on India’s Independence Day on August 15.

Nepal has also issued concerns over the attack on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Sharing a common civilization with India, Nepal’s role is also important.

Along with official meeting, FM Dr. Rana is also using this visit to promote cultural ties. There is a program to tie the rakhi to Dr. Vijay Chathaiwale, Head of ruling BJP’s Foreign Relations Department.

A source close to the Foreign Minister said, "This year the foreign minister will tie the rakhi to Dr. Chathaiwale with the program to discuss the relationship between the Nepali Congress and the BJP.

Three years ago, on the day of Janaipurnima on 16th August 2022, FM Dr. Rana tied the rakhi to Dr. Chathaiwale for the first time. Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba was the Prime Minister at that time.

This time there is a coincidence in Delhi. After completing formal and informal programs, she is scheduled to undergo a health check-up on Tuesday and return home on Wednesday (21 August).

As approved by the Council of Ministers meeting on Thursday (15, August), Foreign Minister Rana will be accompanied by Bhrigu Dhungana of the South Asia Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Chargés d'affaires in Delhi Dr. Surendra Thapa and Political Councilor Durpad Sapkota will participate.

Normally, the practice was that foreign secretaries used to be included in visit of India and China. Following appointment of ambassador of Nepal to EU, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal is not included in the visit.

This will be Dr. Rana's first foreign visit after becoming foreign minister. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Mishri completed his visit last week. On behalf of Dr. S. Jaishankar, Foreign Minister Dr. Rana was invited to visit India.

According to foreign ministry sources, she is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Dr. Jaishankar in the South Block on Monday (19 August). Foreign Minister Dr. Rana will is also taking invitation letter on behalf of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on behalf of President Ramchandra Poudel to Indian President Draupadi Murmu to visit Nepal.

Source said a courtesy meeting with the Indian President and Prime Minister has been requested. “It is not certain that the meeting will take place during the foreign minister's visit," said source.

Those close to FM Dr. Rana said that the Indian foreign ministry has responded positively to the foreign minister's desire to hand over the invitation after meeting with the Indian president and prime minister.

As the BIMSTEC conference is uncertain after changing of guard in Thailand, the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will likely to visit India.

During the visit of Indian Foreign Secretary recently, Prime Minister Oli has invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to visit Nepal. According to high diplomatic sources, Prime Minister Oli has also been invited to visit India on the same day by Modi.

If the BIMSTEC summit does not take place in Thailand on September 4, there is a possibility that the Prime Minister will visit India,” the official told.

In that case, the Prime Minister may visit India before going to the United Nations General Assembly (New York) on October 5.

For Foreign Minister Dr. Rana is heading for maiden official visit to India, the time to test her skill and capacity as a foreign minister dealing with close neighbor.