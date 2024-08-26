7 years Pass Since Rohingya Fled To Bangladesh

Seven years have passed since Rohingya minority Muslim militants in Myanmar clashed with government forces, prompting more than 700,000 Rohingya people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

Rohingya militants attacked police and military facilities in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine on August 25, 2017.

Clashes between Myanmar's military and ethnic minority armed forces have continued, with many people killed or forced to flee their homes.

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees says, as of the end of April, about 980,000 Rohingya refugees were living in Bangladesh, including those who fled Myanmar before the exodus seven years ago.

The refugees have few prospects of returning to Myanmar, posing the challenge of supporting their prolonged stays in camps.

They are facing food shortages as aid dwindles. There are also concerns about deteriorating security.

Muhammad Yunus, who is heading Bangladesh's interim government inaugurated this month, indicated the country will continue its support.

But he also stressed that the international community's sustained efforts are needed for the eventual repatriation of Rohingya people.