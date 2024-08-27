Brail Issues A New Regulation Making Visa Mandatory For Nepali Passport Holder, 179 Nepalese Stranded In Brazil Transit Are Safe: Nepali Embassy

Embassy of Nepal in Brazil issued a notice informing that Brazilian government has introduced a rule to allow passport holders from some countries, including Nepal, to enter Brazil.

According to new regulation, Brazil will allow to enter the country only if Nepali passport holders have obtained an entry permit. Brazil said that the rule applies with immediate effect.

“From now on, Nepalese visitors will be allowed to fly directly to their destination country through Brazil, and if they do not, they will be sent back by the same plane, but they will not be recognized as refugees at the airport,” said a press release issued by Nepalis Embassy.

“If there is a valid reason for this type of travel using the network of human traffickers to be illegal, risky and uncertain, it is requested to all concerned to travel to Brazil or other countries through Brazil only with documents confirming the same and an entry permit.”

“Recently, the attention of this embassy has been drawn to the news that around 700 foreigners, including Nepalis, were stopped in the transit area of Sao Paulo Airport in Brazil. All 176 Nepali citizens in transit are safe and the embassy is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to them as needed.”

“There is an increasing trend of people coming to South American countries from various places with the intention of entering the United States illegally through South American countries including Brazil. There is information from time to time that young people from Nepal come to this area under the lure and instigation of organized human traffickers. It has been found that some people have to suffer unimaginable pain and have to spend a lot of money.”

Hundreds of migrants from Nepal, India, and other countries are reportedly being held at São Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil for weeks. The health condition of these migrants, who are awaiting the Brazilian government's decision on their entry, is deteriorating, according to a Reuters report.