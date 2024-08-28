PM Modi Speaks With Putin Via Phone, Calls For Peace Talks

PM Modi Speaks With Putin Via Phone, Calls For Peace Talks

Aug. 28, 2024, 8:17 a.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace talks on the war in Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders spoke on Tuesday. The Indian government says Modi underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Modi also called for the sincere and practical engagement of "all stakeholders," including Russia and Ukraine. He pledged India's support in this regard.

Modi visited Ukraine last Friday for the first time since the start of Russia's invasion. He met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and urged him to seek peace talks.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin says Putin explained to Modi about the key Russian approaches to resolving the conflict.

The Putin administration has repeatedly said it has no intention to have peace talks with Kyiv, following Ukraine's cross-border strikes on the western Russian region of Kursk.

There doesn't appear to be any prospect in sight for an end to the fighting.

Agencies

Nepal Needs Storage Hydropower Projects For Energy Security: Foremer Energy Ministers
Aug 28, 2024
Russia Launches Overnight Barrage In Ukraine
Aug 27, 2024
Hezbollah Says Retaliatory Strike Concluded, But Tensions Remain High
Aug 26, 2024
CIA, Mossad, Qatari Prime Minister Reportedly Attending Ceasefire Talks In Egypt
Aug 25, 2024
Nepal’s Imports, Exports Decline In First Month Of Current FY
Aug 24, 2024

More on International

Israeli Troops Rescue Hostage In Gaza By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
Russia Launches Overnight Barrage In Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
7 years Pass Since Rohingya Fled To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Hezbollah Says Retaliatory Strike Concluded, But Tensions Remain High By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
CIA, Mossad, Qatari Prime Minister Reportedly Attending Ceasefire Talks In Egypt By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
US Senior Official To Visit China Next Week, Likely To Set Stage For Summit By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

NEPALESE ECONOMY: Rebounding By A Correspondent Aug 28, 2024
Nepal Exported Electricity Worth Of Rs.4.19 Billion Rupees In Shrawan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2024
Nepali Congress MP Saud Advise The Government Not Get Bogged Down In Outstanding Bills On The Dedicated Feeder Tariff Dispute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2024
Nepal Needs Storage Hydropower Projects For Energy Security: Foremer Energy Ministers By Agencies Aug 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Few Places of Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2024
NIMB Ace Capital Ltd. Appointed as Issue Manager for Star Micro Insurance Company's IPO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75