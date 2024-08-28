PM Modi Speaks With Putin Via Phone, Calls For Peace Talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace talks on the war in Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders spoke on Tuesday. The Indian government says Modi underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Modi also called for the sincere and practical engagement of "all stakeholders," including Russia and Ukraine. He pledged India's support in this regard.

Modi visited Ukraine last Friday for the first time since the start of Russia's invasion. He met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and urged him to seek peace talks.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin says Putin explained to Modi about the key Russian approaches to resolving the conflict.

The Putin administration has repeatedly said it has no intention to have peace talks with Kyiv, following Ukraine's cross-border strikes on the western Russian region of Kursk.

There doesn't appear to be any prospect in sight for an end to the fighting.