Britain Will Provide Rs. 14 Billion To Nepal

Aug. 29, 2024, 9:01 a.m.

Bela Yat will give more than 12 billion rupees to Nepal. Britain is going to give about 13.68 billion rupees in grants for two different programs.

In Nepal, this means about Rs 6.81 billion (£38.5 million) for resilience, adaptability and inclusion programs and about Rs 6.86 billion (£38.8 million) for programs to improve gender and human development outcomes through system strengthening. The ministry said.

In this regard, separate memorandums of understanding have been signed between the governments of the two countries. The Ministry of Finance, Nepal and the UK signed two grant MoUs for the RAIN and SAMARTHA programmes.

Dhani Ram Sharma (Joint Secretary, Nepal) and Ms. Pippa Bird (Development Director, British Embassy Kathmandu) formalized agreements totaling £77.3 million..

The Resilience, Adaptability and Inclusion Program will be implemented in Karnali, Lumbini and Madhesh provinces to strengthen disaster risk management and climate change under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Forestry and Environment. This is a 6 year program.

Improving Gender and Human Development Outcomes through System Strengthening is a 7-year program. According to the ministry, the quality of service delivery related to education and health sector will be enhanced in Lumbini and Madhes provinces under this program.

