Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of, Sudur Paschim, Gandaki, Koshi Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of, Sudur Paschim, Gandaki, Koshi Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Aug. 30, 2024, 7:50 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Eknarayan Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary
Aug 30, 2024
Local People Agreed To Allow Construction Of Transmission Line Of Madhyabhotekoshi
Aug 30, 2024
President Signs TRC Bill
Aug 30, 2024
Tropical Storm Shanshan Drenches Japan
Aug 30, 2024
EU And Nine Countries Welcome TRC Act In Nepal
Aug 29, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of, Karnali,Kosi, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Few Places of Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly to Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places of Koshi, Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Few Hilly Places Of Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At A One Or Two Places Of the Koshi, Bagmati and Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder In Many Parts of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Eknarayan Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2024
Local People Agreed To Allow Construction Of Transmission Line Of Madhyabhotekoshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2024
President Signs TRC Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2024
Tropical Storm Shanshan Drenches Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2024
Top Biden Aide Meets With China President Xi In Beijing By Agencies Aug 30, 2024
EU And Nine Countries Welcome TRC Act In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75