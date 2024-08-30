Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of, Sudur Paschim, Gandaki, Koshi Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the Province tonight.