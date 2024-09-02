Russia And Ukraine Are Intensifying Attacks Against Each Other

Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that the country's military destroyed 171 Ukrainian drones.

Russian media and others reported that an oil refinery and a power plant in the Moscow Region, and another power station in the Tver Region had been attacked.

Details of the damage are unknown. But Reuters news agency released footage of smoke and fire rising from what appeared to be a refinery plant.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on social media on Sunday that a Russian missile attack hit a private facility in the eastern region of Kharkiv, injuring 47 people including seven children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy uploaded a video apparently showing flames rising from a building and workers battling the fires.

Russia's state-run Tass news agency has quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying the country has a clear intent to make corrections in its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons based on analysis of the latest conflicts.

He apparently warned the United States and European countries, which continue supporting Ukraine, about a possible change in conditions for a nuclear strike based upon their actions.