Russia And Ukraine Are Intensifying Attacks Against Each Other

Russia And Ukraine Are Intensifying Attacks Against Each Other

Sept. 2, 2024, 6:58 a.m.

Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that the country's military destroyed 171 Ukrainian drones.

Russian media and others reported that an oil refinery and a power plant in the Moscow Region, and another power station in the Tver Region had been attacked.

Details of the damage are unknown. But Reuters news agency released footage of smoke and fire rising from what appeared to be a refinery plant.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on social media on Sunday that a Russian missile attack hit a private facility in the eastern region of Kharkiv, injuring 47 people including seven children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy uploaded a video apparently showing flames rising from a building and workers battling the fires.

Russia's state-run Tass news agency has quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying the country has a clear intent to make corrections in its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons based on analysis of the latest conflicts.

He apparently warned the United States and European countries, which continue supporting Ukraine, about a possible change in conditions for a nuclear strike based upon their actions.

Agencies

Brazil's Top Court Orders Suspension Of Social Media Platform X
Sep 02, 2024
Powerful storm Shanshan kills at least 4, injures over 90 Tropical Storm Shanshan Drenches Japan
Sep 01, 2024
Harris, Trump Look To Recruit Outsiders
Aug 31, 2024
Top Biden Aide Meets With China President Xi In Beijing
Aug 30, 2024
US, China Senior Officials Discuss Next Summit
Aug 29, 2024

More on International

Brazil's Top Court Orders Suspension Of Social Media Platform X By Agencies 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Powerful storm Shanshan kills at least 4, injures over 90 Tropical Storm Shanshan Drenches Japan By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Harris, Trump Look To Recruit Outsiders By Agencies 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Shanshan Set To Keep Soaking Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Shanshan Drenches Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Top Biden Aide Meets With China President Xi In Beijing By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Father’s Day, Kuse Aunsi And Gokarne Ausi 2024: Importance And Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2024
Nepal Accept Rs. 3.67 Billion Grants To Be Provided By EU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall At A One Or Two Places Of The Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2024
Helvetas Nepal’s TTDP And TAAN Signed Partnership Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2024
Chief Secretary Aryal Urges Civil Servants To Improve Public Service Delivery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2024
Two Decades Of Journey On Carbon Trade By Batu Uprety Sep 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75