CoAS General Sigdel Honours Former Army Personnel

Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) General Ashok Raj Sigdel honoured and distributed awards to various army personnel during a special event held at the Army Headquarters on Tuesday.

According to a Directorate of Public Relations and Information of the Army Headquarters, General Sigdel honoured retired soldiers who were injured during armed conflicts by providing one person with a four-wheeler scooter and financial assistance of Rs. 140,000. Likewise, 34 other ex-army personnel were provided Rs. 140,000 each.

Similarly, the CoAS Sigdel honoured the family members of Warrant Officer Second Class (Jamdar) Keshav Jarga Magar, soldier Hemant Rawat and soldier Ashik Budha, who attained martyrdom while controlling a fire in the Tiplamasta Bhawani Community Forest in Thuli Bheri Municipality-4, Dolpa district, on April 8, 2024. The victims' family members were provided financial assistance of Rs. 140,000 each.

Further, the Army Chief honoured lance corporal Hari Chandra Giri with a cash prize Rs. 150,000. Giri successfully set five world records in different categories in the Guinness Book of World Records, for elevating the pride of Nepal and the NA.

CoAS Sigdel also presented a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize of Rs. 51,000 to Aishma Acharya, a student of Bijeshwori Gyan Mandir Military School. Acharya achieved outstanding results in the 2080 SEE exams and won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in national-level athletics competitions.