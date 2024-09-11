Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning At Some Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces

Sept. 11, 2024, 7:54 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Province..

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Province. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province tonight.

