Global IME Bank Awarded “Euromoney Awards For Excellence 2024” In Two Categories

Global IME Bank Limited has been honored with the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024, being recognized as Nepal's Best Bank 2024 and Nepal’s Best Bank for ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) among Nepali Banks and Financial Institutions (BFIs). Bank Chairman Chandra Prasad Dhakal and Chief Executive Officer Surendra Raj Regmi received the awards during a special function organized in Singapore on Thursday.

The Euromoney Award is regarded as a coveted accolade in the global banking industry. Established in 1992, it recognizes outstanding performance in banking services across the globe. The Euromoney Group comprises renowned and experienced individuals from the financial sector, including former CEOs and Senior Executives of Reuters, Bloomsbury Publishing, HSBC UK, the Governor of the Central School of Ballet, Lehman Brothers, and Fintel, to name a few.

This is the second time Global IME Bank has been honored with this award. Previously, the Bank received the "Euromoney Award for Excellence 2022 - Best Bank of Nepal".

In addition to this award, Global IME Bank has been honored in various categories by numerous national and international organizations. The bank has received prestigious awards such as Bank of the Year 2014, Best Internet Bank 2016, Best Bank Award 2024, and Best Employer Award.

Global IME Bank is proud to receive this coveted award and vows to continue providing exemplary banking services in the future.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector bank in Nepal with a branch network in all 77 districts of the country. The bank has over 1,100 service centers, including 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 255 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices.

In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank also facilitates inward remittances from various countries worldwide, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and Hong Kong, among others.