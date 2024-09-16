J.D. Vance Defends Trump's Claims About Immigrants Eating Pets

US Republican vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vance, defended former President Donald Trump's claims that immigrants are eating pets in Springfield in the state of Ohio.

The Ohio senator was speaking in an interview with CNN on Sunday. His interview came after Trump made the claims in last week's televised debate against his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vance was also asked about his role in spreading Trump's claims about immigrants in Springfield through social media and other means.

He said, "It comes from firsthand accounts from my constituents." But he did not provide any evidence.

Vance stressed that he wants to focus on immigration policies. He reiterated his criticism of the administration of President Joe Biden for allowing the country's border crisis to worsen.

Springfield officials say they have not confirmed any reports of immigrants eating pets in the city. They add that false information is spreading on social media.