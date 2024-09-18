North Korean Ballistic Missiles May Have Fallen Near Japan's East Coast

North Korean Ballistic Missiles May Have Fallen Near Japan's East Coast

Sept. 18, 2024, 8:07 a.m.

Japan's defense ministry has responded to multiple launches of ballistic missiles from North Korea. The defense officials say they appear to have fallen near the country's east coast. Details of the incident were under investigation.

Defense officials announced the launches were at 6:53 a.m. and 7:23 a.m. on Wednesday from the North's inland area. The ministry said the missiles may have come down outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The Coast Guard officials said they had not received reports of any damage.

This is the first launch of North Korean ballistic missiles since September 12.

The defense ministry has lodged a protest against the North, saying a series of launches have threatened peace and stability of Japan and the international community.

South Korea's chief of staff has announced that the North launched several short-range ballistic missiles toward the northeast from South Phyongan Province.

Last Thursday, the North Koreans fired multiple ballistic missiles. At least two of them may have fallen outside Japan's EEZ. On the next day, Pyongyang announced it had conducted test-firing of a new type of 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher.

The North revealed last week that leader Kim Jong Un inspected a uranium enrichment facility.

Agencies

