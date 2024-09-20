Weather Forecast: Liht To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati And Karnali Provinces

Sept. 20, 2024, 7:17 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the province tonight.

