Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places of Karnali and Sudur Pashchim And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places of Karnali and Sudur Pashchim And Gandaki Provinces

Sept. 22, 2024, 8:19 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

Theere will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces tonight.

