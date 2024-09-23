Kishida calls for concrete actions to reform UN Security Council

Sept. 23, 2024, 8:28 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has called for concrete actions to reform the United Nations Security Council.

Kishida made the plea in his address to the UN Summit of the Future, which opened in New York on Sunday.

In an apparent reference to moves by Russia and China, Kishida said: "Unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force cannot be tolerated anywhere in the world. Only the free and open international order -- based on the rule of law -- can deliver sustainable development and prosperity."

Regarding the Security Council reform, Kishida noted that the majority of states support the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent membership categories.

He also said a great majority are also acutely aware of the Security Council's vital role in international peace and security and the urgent need to reform it to restore confidence in its effectiveness.

Kishida stressed UN member states should take concrete actions toward the council's reform as next year marks the 80th anniversary of the foundation of the UN.

The Pact for the Future, adopted at the onset of the summit, includes as one of the actions to be taken for the future the reform of the Security Council, which is said to be dysfunctional due to rivalry among permanent members.

The pact underscores the urgent need to reform the council.

Kishida called for international cooperation to tackle poverty, climate change and other complex crises to defend human dignity.

He also called on the member states to make a determined effort to invest in people in such areas as education and healthcare.

Kishida said Japan remains committed to promoting realistic and practical efforts for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

He concluded by saying world leaders must unite under the banner of multilateralism to build a better future, and that Japan remains unwavering in its commitment to the UN.

Agencies

