Israeli Forces Strike Hezbollah Targets

Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Monday on hundreds of targets in Lebanon, to degrade the Hezbollah's "capabilities and infrastructure." They killed at least 492 people, and wounded 1645.

The two sides have been exchanging fire across the border for months. But the Associated Press reports the latest barrage was the deadliest since they last fought a war, in 2006. Israeli forces said they struck about 800 targets including sites used by Hezbollah to hide rockets and drones. They warned residents who live near such sites to leave immediately.

The fighting has forced people who live near the border to flee. "I swear we don't know what's happening," said a man who fled in his car.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed people in Lebanon, saying Hezbollah has been using them as "human shields." "It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garage. Those rockets and missiles are aimed directly at our cities, directly at our citizens," he said.

Hezbollah commanders said they responded by firing rockets at military complexes and at an air base in northern Israel. Israeli media reported the fighters fired about 180 rockets. The reports said air defenses managed to intercept some while the rest struck open areas, without causing injuries.

