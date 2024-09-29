All-Party Meeting To Discuss Disaster Situation Of The Country

All-Party Meeting To Discuss Disaster Situation Of The Country

Sept. 29, 2024, 11:14 a.m.

Officiating Prime Minister Prakashman Singh has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the disaster situation including the damage to life and property by rain-induced floods and landslides across the county.    

The all-party meeting is scheduled to take place at 1:00 pm at the Prime Minister's Office, Singha Durbar, according to the Singh's personal secretariat.    

On Saturday, Officiating Prime Minister Singh received updates about the situation of the monsoon-induced disaster from Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, the heads of the security agencies, the chief secretary, the secretaries, among others.

According to his secretariat, all government machinery have been fully mobilized to serve the people affected by the disaster through the coordination of the National Emergency Operations Center under the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.   

Stating that security personnel are working round the clock in search, rescue, relief and rehabilitation with the help of civil servants, community based organisations, political parties, civil

society and local residents themselves, Officiating Prime Minister Singh has called for unity and fraternity at this hour of crisis. He has also extended sincere condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the disaster.    

Singh has also requested one and all to avoid movement except for essential work to avoid further damage as meteorologists have stated that the rainfall will continue today. (RSS)

