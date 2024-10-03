Korean Embassy In Kathmandu Organized K-Culture Performance

Korean Embassy In Kathmandu Organized K-Culture Performance On the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Between the Republic of Korea and Nepal

Oct. 3, 2024, 8:20 p.m.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) organized the 2024 K-Culture Performance in Kathmandu on 2nd October, Wedensday to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Korea and Nepal.

Dynamic Fusion of Tradition and Technology: Korea’s Traditional Dance and Drum Music Performance with High-Tech Media Integration

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Nepal, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal is proud to present a dynamic cultural performance that combines Korea’s traditional dance and drum music with cutting-edge high-tech media technologies.

This event promises to be a spectacular showcase of Korean culture, offering a unique blend of tradition and modernity that is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

unnamed (1).jpg

The performance, led by the renowned Korea’s Performance Team – SDG Crew, highlights the vibrant energy and intricate artistry of Korea’s traditional dance forms, enhanced by the powerful beats of traditional Korean drums. What sets this performance apart is its innovative integration of high-tech media elements, including state-of-the-art projections, lighting, and sound design, which create an immersive and unforgettable experience.

The Embassy of Korea is honored to host this event as part of the celebrations marking five decades of friendship and cooperation between Korea and Nepal. This performance not only showcases the rich cultural heritage of Korea but also reflects the dynamic and evolving nature of our bilateral relationship.

As usual, a large number of Korean and Nepalese people attended the program. The Speaker of the House of Representatives Dev Raj Ghimire emphasized that the relations between Nepal and Korea encompass a wide range of sectors, including people-to people relations, tourism, trade, investment, energy, agriculture, health and climate issues, culture, and sustainability in his welcome remarks. He also congratulates the people of both countries in the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Nepal and Republic of Korea.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Have You Seen My God, the documentary about the missing idols of Nepal, Screened
Oct 03, 2024
German Unity Day and the 66th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Germany Celebrated In Kathmandu
Oct 03, 2024
Prakashman Singh Raut To Head Supreme Court As Chief Justice With Three Decades Long Experiences As Layer
Oct 03, 2024
Ghatasthapana 2024: Importance And Significant In Nepal
Oct 03, 2024
Nepal-Bangladesh-India Signed Tripartite Agreement To Export Power To Bangladesh
Oct 03, 2024

More on Festivals and Culture

Ghatasthapana 2024: Importance And Significant In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 39 minutes ago
Sora Shradha or Pitru Paksha 2024: Rituals And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Vishwakarma Puja 2024: History And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Indra Jatra 2024: Importance And Significant In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Rishi Panchami 2024 Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Ganesh Chauthi (Cha Tha Puja) 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Have You Seen My God, the documentary about the missing idols of Nepal, Screened By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
German Unity Day and the 66th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Germany Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Prakashman Singh Raut To Head Supreme Court As Chief Justice With Three Decades Long Experiences As Layer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Nepal-Bangladesh-India Signed Tripartite Agreement To Export Power To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Weather Forecasting: Generally To Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Madhesh And Bagmati And Chances of Heavy Rain Fall In Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Nepal’s Economy Expected to Maintain Growth Momentum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75