Korean Embassy In Kathmandu Organized K-Culture Performance

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) organized the 2024 K-Culture Performance in Kathmandu on 2nd October, Wedensday to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Korea and Nepal.

Dynamic Fusion of Tradition and Technology: Korea’s Traditional Dance and Drum Music Performance with High-Tech Media Integration

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Nepal, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal is proud to present a dynamic cultural performance that combines Korea’s traditional dance and drum music with cutting-edge high-tech media technologies.

This event promises to be a spectacular showcase of Korean culture, offering a unique blend of tradition and modernity that is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

The performance, led by the renowned Korea’s Performance Team – SDG Crew, highlights the vibrant energy and intricate artistry of Korea’s traditional dance forms, enhanced by the powerful beats of traditional Korean drums. What sets this performance apart is its innovative integration of high-tech media elements, including state-of-the-art projections, lighting, and sound design, which create an immersive and unforgettable experience.

The Embassy of Korea is honored to host this event as part of the celebrations marking five decades of friendship and cooperation between Korea and Nepal. This performance not only showcases the rich cultural heritage of Korea but also reflects the dynamic and evolving nature of our bilateral relationship.

As usual, a large number of Korean and Nepalese people attended the program. The Speaker of the House of Representatives Dev Raj Ghimire emphasized that the relations between Nepal and Korea encompass a wide range of sectors, including people-to people relations, tourism, trade, investment, energy, agriculture, health and climate issues, culture, and sustainability in his welcome remarks. He also congratulates the people of both countries in the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Nepal and Republic of Korea.