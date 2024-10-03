Prakashman Singh Raut To Head Supreme Court As Chief Justice With Three Decades Long Experiences As Layer

The name of Prakashman Singh Raut, recommended for the 32nd Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, has been approved by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee.

Following the recommendation of the Constitutional Council, the hearing committee of the Federal Parliament approved Raut's name on Wednesday. President Ramchandra Paudel will appoint him and administer the oath.

As the tenure of the current Chief Justice Vishwambhar Prasad Shrestha is till Asoj 20th, Raut will take over the duties. Raut will head the entire court as Chief Justice for about 18 months.