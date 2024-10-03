Prakashman Singh Raut To Head Supreme Court As Chief Justice With Three Decades Long Experiences As Layer

Prakashman Singh Raut To Head Supreme Court As Chief Justice With Three Decades Long Experiences As Layer

Oct. 3, 2024, 8:13 p.m.

The name of Prakashman Singh Raut, recommended for the 32nd Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, has been approved by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee.

Following the recommendation of the Constitutional Council, the hearing committee of the Federal Parliament approved Raut's name on Wednesday. President Ramchandra Paudel will appoint him and administer the oath.

As the tenure of the current Chief Justice Vishwambhar Prasad Shrestha is till Asoj 20th, Raut will take over the duties. Raut will head the entire court as Chief Justice for about 18 months.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Have You Seen My God, the documentary about the missing idols of Nepal, Screened
Oct 03, 2024
German Unity Day and the 66th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Germany Celebrated In Kathmandu
Oct 03, 2024
Korean Embassy In Kathmandu Organized K-Culture Performance
Oct 03, 2024
Ghatasthapana 2024: Importance And Significant In Nepal
Oct 03, 2024
Nepal-Bangladesh-India Signed Tripartite Agreement To Export Power To Bangladesh
Oct 03, 2024

More on News

President Paudel Attended Indra Jatra Festival By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Government Will Recover Dues Of Electricity Consumption Under The Dedicated Feeder: Energy Minister Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Nepal Urges Neighboring Countries To Support To Operate New International Airports By Agencies 3 weeks ago
CoAS General Sigdel Honours Former Army Personnel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Kalinga Literary Festival Concludes By Agencies 3 weeks, 3 days ago
PM Oli Lauded The Role Of Civil Service In National Building By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Have You Seen My God, the documentary about the missing idols of Nepal, Screened By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
German Unity Day and the 66th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Germany Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Korean Embassy In Kathmandu Organized K-Culture Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Ghatasthapana 2024: Importance And Significant In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Nepal-Bangladesh-India Signed Tripartite Agreement To Export Power To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Weather Forecasting: Generally To Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Madhesh And Bagmati And Chances of Heavy Rain Fall In Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75