Japan's New PM Dissolved Lower House

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved Japan's House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting the stage for an Oct. 27 general election to seek a vote of confidence before putting his leadership in reforming his scandal-tainted ruling party to the real test.

The dissolution of the 465-member lower house came just eight days after Ishiba took office, making it the fastest in postwar Japan. He fended off last-ditch efforts by the opposition to derail what they saw as his hasty move by submitting a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet.

Official campaigning is set to begin on Oct. 15 for the first lower house election since 2021. The focus is on whether the Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Ishiba, can retain its majority in the more powerful chamber, political analysts said.

The Lower House of the Japanese Diet has been dissolved for a general election. Voters are expected to head to the polls on October 27.

The speaker of the chamber announced the dissolution on Wednesday afternoon.

It will be the first Lower House election in three years. Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru was sworn in on October 1 and moved forward with his plan to dissolve the Lower House.

It marks the shortest period between a prime minister taking office and the dissolution of the Lower House in Japan's postwar history.

Ahead of the formal dissolution in the Diet, Ishiba had his first one-on-one debate against the leaders of four opposition parties, The Constitutional Democratic Party, Japan Innovation Party, Japanese Communist Party and Democratic Party for the People.

Then, the four opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Ishiba's cabinet, saying it did not provide enough time for the Diet to debate issues.

Those include support measures for the Noto Peninsula, which is still recovering from an earthquake on New Year's Day. But the Lower House dissolved before the no-confidence motion could be voted on.

With the campaign period set to start next Tuesday, one of the main topics is expected to be political reform. That is in response to a political fundraising scandal involving the main ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Economic measures for dealing with inflation are also expected to be a big focus.

Before Japan's Diet was dissolved on Wednesday afternoon, opposition leaders questioned new prime minister Ishiba Shigeru on a range of topics, including the political fundraising scandal involving his main ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Debate time typically lasts 45 minutes but it was extended to 1 hour and 20 minutes.

President of the largest opposition The Constitutional Democratic Party Noda Yoshihiko criticized Ishiba's plan to dissolve the Lower House.

He said Ishiba was doing this to avoid Diet discussions about the fundraising scandal.