Lamichhane Remanded In Custody For Six Days

Oct. 20, 2024, 7:43 p.m.

The Kaski District Court has remanded Rabi Lamichhane in custody for 6 days.

A singe bench of judge Navaraj Dahal permitted the police keep Lamichhane, former Home Minister, in the custody for investigation into his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of the fund of a Pokhara-based Surya Darshan Cooperatives.

Lamichhane, president of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), will remain the police custody for three more days as he has already spent three days in the custody since he was arrested from his party office in Kathmandu on Friday.

The police presented Lamichhane at the court today appealing to the court for permission to keep Lamichhane in the custody for investigation.

