FNCCI President Dhakal Attended World Bank And IMF’s Annual Meeting, Calls For Investment In Nepal

Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI) President Chandra Prasad Dhakal urged the global community to consider investment in Nepal.

President Dhakal, who is currently in the USA to attend the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), highlighted the enabling environment for foreign investment in Nepal and the amendments to legislations to facilitate the foreign investment.

During the meeting with high-ranking officials of these agencies on Wednesday, he also pledged necessary coordination on the part of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI) to facilitate foreign investors considering investment in Nepal.

During the meeting with Imad Fakhoury, International Finance Corporation (IFC)'s Regional Director for South Asia, Dhakal discussed IFC's role in empowering private sector of Nepal.

Talks on economic recessions in the wake of COVID-pandemic and conflict between Russia and Ukraine and repercussions of these two factors Nepal's economy also figured the meeting, Dhakal shared.

Talking to the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) following the meeting, Dhakal mentioned that the two dwelled on potential areas for foreign investment in Nepal including hydro power, tourism infrastructures and Information Technology and thereby calling on the global community to consider investment in these areas.

The meeting was attended by IFC's other officials as well as representatives of the FNCCI.

Similarly, Dhakal held a meeting with British International Investment's Executive Director Samir Abhyankar on last Wednesday itself during which they discussed increasing investment on Nepal's tourism and hospitality sector, hydro power and infrastructure sectors considering the tremendous potentials of these sectors.