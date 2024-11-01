Ukraine Has Received Only 10% Of Aid Approved By US Congress: President Zelenskyy

Nov. 1, 2024, 7:57 p.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country has received just 10 percent of aid approved by the US Congress.

Ukraine relies on military support from Western countries to fight against Russia's invasion. The US, Ukraine's biggest supporter, decided on an aid package worth 60.8 billion dollars in April.

Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday that if his country gets just 10 percent of the package, it is "not funny."

He said his country had planned its military actions relying on the promised assistance. He added that if a country makes a promise, it should keep it.

He also called on the US and other countries to swiftly provide military aid, saying Ukraine will not be able to maintain defense lines without any concrete action plans.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a warning that the war with Russia may be about to enter a new phase. He says North Korean troops are likely to join the fighting in a matter of days, not months.

Zelenskyy made the comments in an interview with South Korea's public broadcaster, KBS. He denied reports that North Korean troops are already on the battlefield.

He added that Pyongyang has also sent a large number of civilians to Russia to work in military factories, such as those that produce drones, and that the North will acquire drone technology in return.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said he has discussed an international response to the deployment with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli. He wrote on social media that the two exchanged views on what he called an immediate and tough response.

Agencies

