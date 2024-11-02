Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions Of Koshi,Karnali,Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions

Nov. 2, 2024, 8:37 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the Provinces tomorrow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bhai Tika 2024: 11:37 am Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika
Nov 02, 2024
Nepal Sambat 1145 Celebrated
Nov 02, 2024
1,602 MW Electricity Demanded On Laxmi Puja: NEA
Nov 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Gandkai, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces
Nov 01, 2024
Laxmi Puja 2024: Importance And Significant
Oct 31, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Gandkai, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally To Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions With Light Rain Is Likely In few Places Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Obituary To Dr. Mohan Man Sainju! By Shanker Man Singh Nov 02, 2024
Bhai Tika 2024: 11:37 am Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2024
Nepal Sambat 1145 Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2024
North Korea's foreign minister reaffirms support for Russia By Agencies Nov 02, 2024
UN panel adopts Japan-proposed draft resolution aimed at nuclear-free world By Agencies Nov 02, 2024
1,602 MW Electricity Demanded On Laxmi Puja: NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75