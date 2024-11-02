Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions Of Koshi,Karnali,Gandaki Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the Provinces tomorrow.