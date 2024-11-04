Harris, Trump make final pitches in battleground states

Harris, Trump make final pitches in battleground states

Nov. 4, 2024, 8:04 p.m.

In the US presidential race, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump are making their final pitches in key battleground states.

Harris visited a church in the Midwestern state of Michigan on the last Sunday before Election Day on Tuesday. She spoke to Black voters who have traditionally shown strong support for the Democratic Party.

Harris asked: "What kind of country do we want for our children and our grandchildren? A country of chaos, fear and hate, or a country of freedom, justice and compassion?"

She said, "let us answer them, not just with our words but with our works."

RG6JTj6DuJte7CULZT8udfvNWMrOPqjVuYTdjziD.jpeg

Trump held a rally in the eastern state of Pennsylvania, which has a larger number of electors than other battleground states.

Trump asked, "do you like it better now or four years ago?" He said: "I've come today with a message of hope for all Americans. With your vote on Tuesday, I will end inflation."

People in the United States are struggling with higher prices even though the pace of inflation has slowed. Trump appears to be trying to win votes by blaming the Biden-Harris administration for rising prices.

US political news website Real Clear Politics says that as of Sunday, the average support rate across several opinion polls in seven battleground states stands at 48.5 percent for Trump and 47.5 percent for Harris.

Agencies

