Trump transition team begins work on key appointments, policies: US Media

Nov. 7, 2024, 8:10 p.m.

US media are reporting that Donald Trump's transition team has begun work following his victory in the presidential election.

Trump has not been seen in public since he declared victory on Wednesday, the day after the election in which he beat Vice President Kamala Harris.

The AP news agency says he has been busy responding to telephone calls from leaders of other countries who congratulated him on his victory.

In the United States, a presidential transition team is set up following the election. During the period leading up to the inauguration on January 20, the team makes arrangements for key appointments including Cabinet members and consolidating policies of the incoming administration.

The Politico website reported on Wednesday that Trump's campaign team launched into transition mode barely 12 hours after the closing of the poll.

The website said the transition team is led by Howard Lutnick, a businessperson and a friend of Trump, and Linda McMahon, head of a conservative think tank. The team will reportedly coordinate personnel matters and work on policies to be launched from the first day of the new administration.

The Politico also says Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk, who supported Trump in the campaign, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson were with Trump at his home in the southern state of Florida on Wednesday.

The question now is whether the two will take important posts in the new administration reports NHK.

