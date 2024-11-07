Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh And Plain OfLumbini,Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Nov. 7, 2024, 7:53 p.m.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country tomorrow.

