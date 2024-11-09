Prime Minister Oli To Emphasis On The Implementation Of Past Agreements During His Forthcoming China Visit: UML Leader Gyawali

CPN-UML has said that during Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to China, which will be held in the first week of December, it will emphasize on the implementation of the agreements reached between Nepal and China.

While announcing the decision of the secretariat meeting held on Saturday, UML Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali said that he will insist on the implementation of the high-level agreements reached earlier.

Gyawali said, 'Basically, our emphasis will be on the implementation of the high-level agreements reached when the Chinese President visited Nepal in the past and the agreements reached when the President and Prime Minister of Nepal visited China. Apart from that, we will also focus on other issues of bilateral interest and discuss them.

He informed that the Prime Minister's visit to China will be short. He said, "The visit will take place in the first week of December." A very short visit. He will return after holding bilateral meetings and talks.