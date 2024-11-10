Biden and Trump to meet in Oval Office on Wednesday

The White House has announced that US President Joe Biden will meet President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Outgoing presidents customarily host incoming ones after they are elected.

But Trump did not host Biden for a sit-down after the 2020 election, when Trump lost a reelection bid.

This time around, Biden promised a peaceful transition to the next administration as he addressed the nation last Thursday.

Trump has not made a public appearance since his victory speech last Wednesday.

The president-elect is believed to be considering candidates for his Cabinet with campaign executives at his home in the southern state of Florida.

But no new announcement has been made since Trump named his campaign manager Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff on Thursday.

US media have been reporting possible lineups, saying announcements could be made anytime. Observers are waiting to see who is appointed to key posts in the next administration to frame the policies of Trump's second-term presidency.