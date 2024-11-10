Nepalis Ambassadors To China, US Appointed

President Ramchandra Paudel has appointed Prof Dr Krishna Prasad Oli as the ambassador to the People's Republic of China. Similarly, Lok Darshan Regmi has been appointed the ambassador of Nepal to the United States of America (USA). They both are designated as resident ambassadors.

The Head of State made the appointments on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

The appointments were made in accordance with Article 282(1) of the Constitution, the Office of the President said in a press statement today. (RSS)