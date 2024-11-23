Russia Will Continue New Missile 'Tests': Putin

Russia Will Continue New Missile 'Tests': Putin

Nov. 23, 2024, 8:53 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country will continue testing a new type of medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile that his military fired at Eastern Ukraine on Thursday.

The missile is known as the Oreshnik, or "hazel tree" in English. Analysts say its hypersonic speed could make it more difficult to intercept.

Putin met Friday with representatives from the defense ministry and related industries. He congratulated them on the successful performance of the missile.

Putin said: "We will continue these tests, including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and the nature of the security threats that are created for Russia. Especially since we have a stock of such materiel, a stock of such systems ready for use."

He added that Russia is the only country in the world with such a weapon.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the launch, describing it as "madness" and calling it an "international crime." He said his security officials have started looking at countermeasures.

Zelenskyy said, "The minister of defense of Ukraine is already holding meetings with our partners on new air-defense systems -- the kind of systems that can protect lives from new risks."

He added the world must respond in a way that makes Putin "really afraid" of expanding the war.

Agencies

