Displaced Lebanese return home as ceasefire begins

Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants have stopped fighting in the wake of a ceasefire deal. The agreement puts an end to clashes that have displaced more than a million people in Lebanon, and residents are starting to return home.

People in the capital Beirut celebrated the deal by taking to the streets on Wednesday and waving Hezbollah flags. The ceasefire agreement was concluded between the governments of Lebanon and Israel, and it was brokered by the US.

It calls for the Lebanese military to be deployed to southern Lebanon within 60 days. The area has been a Hezbollah stronghold. Hezbollah will retreat to north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometers from Lebanon's border with Israel. Israeli troops will make a gradual withdrawal from the area.

Iran has provided backing and support for Hezbollah. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "Any efforts to stop Israeli atrocities in the region -- and their carnage in Lebanon and elsewhere -- should be welcomed."

However, the prospect of a ceasefire elsewhere in the Middle East seems dim. Israeli forces have been continuing their attacks in Gaza.

Hamas released a statement expressing its "commitment to cooperate with any efforts to stop the fire," and it once again called for the total withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday repeated his pledge to continue the war until Hamas is destroyed.