Displaced Lebanese return home as ceasefire begins

Displaced Lebanese return home as ceasefire begins

Nov. 28, 2024, 8:59 a.m.

Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants have stopped fighting in the wake of a ceasefire deal. The agreement puts an end to clashes that have displaced more than a million people in Lebanon, and residents are starting to return home.

People in the capital Beirut celebrated the deal by taking to the streets on Wednesday and waving Hezbollah flags. The ceasefire agreement was concluded between the governments of Lebanon and Israel, and it was brokered by the US.

It calls for the Lebanese military to be deployed to southern Lebanon within 60 days. The area has been a Hezbollah stronghold. Hezbollah will retreat to north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometers from Lebanon's border with Israel. Israeli troops will make a gradual withdrawal from the area.

Iran has provided backing and support for Hezbollah. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "Any efforts to stop Israeli atrocities in the region -- and their carnage in Lebanon and elsewhere -- should be welcomed."

However, the prospect of a ceasefire elsewhere in the Middle East seems dim. Israeli forces have been continuing their attacks in Gaza.

Hamas released a statement expressing its "commitment to cooperate with any efforts to stop the fire," and it once again called for the total withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday repeated his pledge to continue the war until Hamas is destroyed.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Masato Kanda Elected as ADB President
Nov 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Patly Cloudy And Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Kanali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Nov 28, 2024
MCA-Nepal Relaunches 297 km Transmission Line Bid
Nov 27, 2024
Keep Economic Diplomacy In Priority: FM Dr. Rana
Nov 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Patly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions and Light Snowfall In Mountain Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces
Nov 27, 2024

More on International

Ukraine's UN Envoy Condemns Russia's ' Nuclear Saber Rattling' By Agencies 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Israel and Lebanon agree on ceasefire: President Biden: By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal Closer By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Trump Plans Punitive Tariffs On Imports From Mexico, Canada, China By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at Israel as Israeli forces strike Beirut By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Final Round Of Negotiations On Global Plastic Pollution Treaty Kick Off In South Korea By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

ADB’s REFP: Women (Em)Power By Keshab Poudel Nov 28, 2024
Masato Kanda Elected as ADB President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Patly Cloudy And Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Kanali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2024
MCA-Nepal Relaunches 297 km Transmission Line Bid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2024
Keep Economic Diplomacy In Priority: FM Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Patly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions and Light Snowfall In Mountain Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75