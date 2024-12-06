France's Macron Vows To Stay In Office Until Term Ends

France's Macron Vows To Stay In Office Until Term Ends

Dec. 6, 2024, 8:49 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says he will appoint a new prime minister, and will stay in office until his term ends in 2027.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Michel Barnier's Cabinet resigned en masse on Thursday after the lower house of parliament voted in favor of a no-confidence motion the previous day.

The motion was submitted by opposition parties after Barnier's minority government pushed through next year's budget plan without a final vote in parliament.

Barnier's Cabinet lasted for only two and a half months.

The office of the French president says Barnier will remain as a caretaker until his successor takes over.

Addressing the nation on Thursday night, Macron said he will fulfill his five-year term, vowing to stay until 2027. He said he was given a mandate democratically entrusted to him by the people.

He also said he will appoint a new prime minister in the coming days.

The president indicated that a draft bill to ensure the continuity of public services will be submitted before mid-December.

Macron called on the public to unite for the benefit of the nation, citing this summer's Paris Olympics and Paralympics as examples.

But calls for Macron's resignation are growing, and a further decline in his political clout appears inevitable.

Agencies

South Korea's Ruling Party Head Calls For Yoon's Immediate Suspension
Dec 06, 2024
Cambodia's ex-PM Hun Sen Meets Xi in Beijing
Dec 05, 2024
South Korean President Yoon Faces Impeachment In Parliament
Dec 05, 2024
German Chancellor Scholz vows unwavering support for Ukraine
Dec 03, 2024
Trump wants hostages in Gaza released before his inauguration
Dec 03, 2024

More on International

South Korea's Ruling Party Head Calls For Yoon's Immediate Suspension By Agencies 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Cambodia's ex-PM Hun Sen Meets Xi in Beijing By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
South Korean President Yoon Faces Impeachment In Parliament By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
German Chancellor Scholz vows unwavering support for Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Trump wants hostages in Gaza released before his inauguration By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Ukraine Needs Enough Security Guarantees To Start Ceasefire Talks: Zelenskyy By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Israel Is Ready to Welcome 2000 Recently Selected Nepali Caregivers : Ambassador Bass By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
Bibaha Panchami Festival 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
Bhutanese King And Queen In Arriving Nepal For Private Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
There Is No Loan Agreement With China: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Limbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
Nepal-China Business Summit: Government and private sector commit to continuous reforms to attract foreign investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75