France's Macron Vows To Stay In Office Until Term Ends

French President Emmanuel Macron says he will appoint a new prime minister, and will stay in office until his term ends in 2027.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Michel Barnier's Cabinet resigned en masse on Thursday after the lower house of parliament voted in favor of a no-confidence motion the previous day.

The motion was submitted by opposition parties after Barnier's minority government pushed through next year's budget plan without a final vote in parliament.

Barnier's Cabinet lasted for only two and a half months.

The office of the French president says Barnier will remain as a caretaker until his successor takes over.

Addressing the nation on Thursday night, Macron said he will fulfill his five-year term, vowing to stay until 2027. He said he was given a mandate democratically entrusted to him by the people.

He also said he will appoint a new prime minister in the coming days.

The president indicated that a draft bill to ensure the continuity of public services will be submitted before mid-December.

Macron called on the public to unite for the benefit of the nation, citing this summer's Paris Olympics and Paralympics as examples.

But calls for Macron's resignation are growing, and a further decline in his political clout appears inevitable.