Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country.. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Koshi Province and to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country tonight.