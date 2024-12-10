Today Is Internaional Human Rights Day

International Human Rights Day is observed globally on December 10th every year. It commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948.

This day serves as a reminder of the importance of human rights, and it promotes global awareness about the need to protect and uphold these rights.

In Nepal, Human Rights Day is a significant occasion, reflecting on the country's human rights status, challenges, and ongoing struggles. Recently, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) submitted its annual report of the fiscal year, 2022/23 to President Ramchandra Paudel.

In the report, the complaints received in the fiscal year 2022/23, the investigation and research details, the recommendations made to the government, and the details of the activities carried out by the Commission throughout the year in protection and promotion of human rights have been mentioned.

During the period, a total of 120 complaints have been registered. There were a total of 13,233 complaints registered to initiate the relevant agencies for justice.

The correspondence and counseling service have been provided to the victims. The commission has completed investigation on 1770 complaints, both old and new. Despite the mentioned achievements, there are some challenges in the protection and promotion of human rights, stated NHRC.

The Commission has investigated 368 cases of human rights violations this fiscal year.

In this fiscal year, 457 complaints have been submitted to the Commission meeting for decision and recommendation.

According to the implementation status of the recommendations, out of 1,407 recommendations, 215 (15.30 per cent) were fully implemented, 552 (39.20 per cent) were partially implemented while 640 (45.50 per cent) remained unimplemented last year.

This year, 166 more decisions have been taken, while the number of recommendations has increased to 1,573.

Last year, after investigating the complaints filed with the Commission, it had recommended to the government to provide compensation amount of Rs. 283 million to the concerned victims, but only about Rs. 70 million was received by the victims. This year, it has recommended compensation amount Rs. 7.4 million for 90 more victims.

The presented data show that the implementation of the recommendation seems to be low. It seems that the government is passive to institutionalise the culture of human rights, it is mentioned in the report.

A total of 63,718 complaints had been registered with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission till the time of preparation of the report.