China President Xi Says There Will Be No Winners In Trade War

Dec. 11, 2024, 8:36 a.m.

China's President Xi Jinping has stressed that there will be no winners in trade wars, indicating that the country aims to stabilize bilateral relations with the United States.

Xi made the remark at a meeting with heads of major international economic organizations, including the International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organization, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi said China is willing to maintain dialogue, expand cooperation and manage differences with the US government.

He also said China hopes the US will work with the country to push bilateral relations in a steady, healthy and sustainable direction.

Xi stressed that tariff, trade and technology wars go against the trend of history and the laws of economics, and that there will be no winners.

Last month, US President-elect Donald Trump revealed his plan to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on goods from China.

During his previous presidency, Trump imposed an additional tariff of up to 25-percent on Chinese products.

Xi apparently hopes to avoid a trade war with the US, amid an economic slowdown in his country.

Agencies

