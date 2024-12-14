South Korean National Assembly passes impeachment motion against Yoon

South Korea's National Assembly has voted to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol, with more than two-thirds of the required support. This was the second ballot on the bill, after it failed last week due to a lack of attendance by lawmakers.

The plenary session started a little past 4 p.m. on Saturday. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik announced that 204 lawmakers supported the bill. Eighty-five opposed it.

Opposition parties filed the motion on Wednesday last week, but all ruling party members except three walked out of the assembly hall. The boycott caused the bill to fail.

This ignited a huge protest by citizens. Mass rallies calling for Yoon's impeachment continued in the capital.

The second impeachment motion says the declaration of martial law by President Yoon violates the Constitution and amounts to the crime of internal insurrection.

The motion specifies that Yoon not only sent military personnel illegally into the Central Election Commission, but also broke the law in attempting to arrest lawmakers, politicians and journalists.

The bill also says the president declared martial law in violation of the requirements and procedures in order to disrupt the Constitution. It says Yoon launched a series of insurgencies that threatened the National Assembly and citizens, and led an act of internal insurrection that harmed the peace of the entire South Korean people.

It also said there had been no irregular signs of a state emergency until the martial law declaration, nor any situation warranting a response with military force.

However, the motion deleted certain references from the first bill, which said Yoon had been following what it called "odd foreign policies" leaning toward Japan.

South Korean media say the new bill specifically references more unconstitutional and illegal actions than the first bill, and reinforces the legal basis for impeachment.

Yoon will be suspended and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will take over his duties.

The Constitutional Court will decide within 180 days whether to remove the president from office. This is the third time that South Korea's National Assembly has impeached a president.