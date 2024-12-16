UN Special Envoy Calls For 'Quick End' To Economic Sanctions On Syria

The United Nations' top envoy says it is necessary to lift economic sanctions imposed by Western nations and others on Syria.

On Sunday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen visited the capital, Damascus, as the international community steps up its involvement in the country.

Pedersen indicated that he will urge the interim government to work on building a nation that includes all people, including ethnic minorities.

He told reporters: "We need to get the political process underway that is inclusive of all Syrians. That process obviously needs to be led by the Syrians themselves."

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Syrian group that recently overthrew the Bashar al-Assad regime, has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the UN and others.

But the special envoy expressed the need to lift the economic sanctions imposed by Western countries to rebuild Syria.

He said, "We will hopefully see a quick end to sanctions, so that we can see really a rallying around building up Syria again."

Pedersen's visit comes after insurgent groups formed an interim government under the leadership of the HTS group. The rebels forced the collapse of the despotic Assad administration on December 8.

One week after the fall of the former regime, people are seen beginning to return to their normal lives, with schools reopening in various locations.