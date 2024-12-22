Russia says Ukrainian drones attacked deep inside its territory

Dec. 22, 2024, 8:09 a.m.

Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the central Russian city of Kazan, about 800 kilometers east of Moscow, on Saturday.

The Russian state-run media quoted the city mayor's office as saying several districts of Kazan were attacked by drones. They also reported a suspension of flights at the Kazan airport and a fire in a residential complex. No casualties were reported.

Kazan hosted the BRICS summit of Russia, China and other emerging economies in October.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova released a statement on the attacks on Saturday.

The statement says the strike on Kazan is "a kind of revenge for the successful BRICS summit" as well as "an attempt to intimidate the population of one of the dynamically developing regions of the country."

The incident occurred as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been promoting the development and manufacturing of long-range unmanned drones.

Western media have reported the strike happened deep inside Russian territory, over 1,000 kilometers from the frontline.

