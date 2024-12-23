Turkey's foreign minister visits Syria, seeks ties with interim government

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met the head of a group leading Syria's interim government during his visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Sunday.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, or HTS, is taking the initiative in forming a new Cabinet of the Syrian interim government.

Fidan told reporters after talks with Golani that Turkey will support Syria's reconstruction and the return of its refugees.

He urged governments around the world to lift all economic sanctions imposed on Syria under ousted President Bashar al-Assad's government.

Fidan also called for the protection of minority groups in Syria to create a nation where all religions coexist.

However, he warned the Syrian interim government to take a hard line against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria, with which Turkey has long been at odds. He said that there is no place for Kurdish militias in Syria.

The Turkish government dispatched the head of its intelligence agency to Damascus on December 12.

Turkey is apparently trying to establish a relationship with Syria's interim government before others and increase its influence in the country.