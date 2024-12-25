Bangladesh Requests India To Extradite Ousted PM Hasina

Bangladesh's interim government has asked India to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She fled to the neighboring country in August following weeks of massive protests led by students.

The country's foreign affairs adviser told local media on Monday that the extradition request had been sent to the Indian government.

Hasina was ousted as student-led demonstrations spread nationwide in July and August. She took off for India, with which she had close ties.

A court in Bangladesh has issued an arrest warrant for the former leader. She is accused of alleged crimes against humanity over deadly crackdowns on the protesters, resulting in heavy casualties.

Bangladesh has an extradition treaty with India, but it is unclear whether New Delhi will agree to the request.

The two neighbors have recently been at odds since India denounced a series of violent incidents directed against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Dhaka denies the allegations.

The bilateral treaty allows extradition requests to be rejected if the offence is political in nature.