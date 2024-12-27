Snows Are Receding In Nepal’s Himalays (Photo Feature)

Although it is still early to say that the snow is receding in the mountain peaks due to climate change, the scenario is showing alarming situation in Nepal’s Himalayas.
In recent visits of some mountain ranges from central to western Nepal, these photographs showed the real situation in the Himalayas where snow is fading and black stone is coming up.
