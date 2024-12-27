Snows Are Receding In Nepal’s Himalays (Photo Feature)

Snows Are Receding In Nepal’s Himalays (Photo Feature)

Dec. 27, 2024, 11:56 a.m.

Himalays black.jpg

Although it is still early to say that the snow is receding in the mountain peaks due to climate change, the scenario is showing alarming situation in Nepal’s Himalayas.

In recent visits of some mountain ranges from central to western Nepal, these photographs showed the real situation in the Himalayas where snow is fading and black stone is coming up.

Mountain range.jpg

Himalays 333333.jpg

fishtal pik.jpg

Langtang 1.jpg

Himalays 2.jpg

Himalays3.jpg

Himalays 3333.jpg

HImal Dorje Lapa.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

South Korean opposition files motion to impeach Prime Minister Han
Dec 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Snowfall In Himalayas And Light Rainfall In Some Places Of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki Provinces
Dec 27, 2024
The PROYEL Project Engages LGBTQIA+ at the Local Level
Dec 26, 2024
Resumption Of Partial Power Production From Upper Tamakoshi Gives Some Relief To Power Supply System
Dec 26, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair In Kathmandu Valley
Dec 26, 2024

More on Tourism

Chief Minister Karki and Swiss Ambassador Dr. Meuwly Jointly Inaugurate TDDP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Nepal Received 1 Million Tourists In Last 11 Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Nepal Airlines, Fly Dubai And Jazeera Airways Started Flight From GBIA By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Bad Weather Affected Domestic Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
96 Israelis Tourists Including 12 With Disabilities Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 1 week ago
Deepak Raj Joshi Appointed New CEO Of Nepal Tourism Board By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92 By Agencies Dec 27, 2024
South Korean opposition files motion to impeach Prime Minister Han By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Snowfall In Himalayas And Light Rainfall In Some Places Of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2024
The PROYEL Project Engages LGBTQIA+ at the Local Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2024
Resumption Of Partial Power Production From Upper Tamakoshi Gives Some Relief To Power Supply System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2024
China to open annual National People's Congress on March 5 By Agencies Dec 26, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75