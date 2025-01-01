Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of The Country

Jan. 1, 2025, 8:36 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partially partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Nepal and there will be fair in the rest of the country. Simillary, there will be light snow fall in high mountains of Koshi Province.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

