UNRWA official: Ceasefire 'only hope' for people in Gaza

A UN official who is in the Gaza Strip to provide support for people in need has urged Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible. Israel and the Islamic group are now engaged in talks.

UNRWA Director of Health Seita Akihiro, who has been in Gaza since December, spoke to NHK online on Sunday. UNRWA is the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Seita noted that the cold winter arrived in Gaza amid worsening living conditions and very serious food shortages. He stressed that a ceasefire is the "only hope" for people in the enclave.

Seita called for Israel not to enforce a law that would ban UNRWA from operating in the country. Israel plans to implement it in late January.

The official said UNRWA is the only organization that can distribute and manage medicines and food for people in Gaza. He emphasized that the provision of humanitarian aid must not be stopped.

Israel's parliament passed the legislation last October. The country alleges that some UNRWA staff took part in cross-border attacks by Hamas in October 2023.

Israel and Hamas resumed talks in Qatar on Friday for a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza. Israeli media outlets report that the head of the country's intelligence service is expected to visit Qatar as early as Monday.

Health authorities in Gaza said on Sunday that the death toll since the start of the conflict had climbed to 45,805. They added it includes 88 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.