Trump's comments on Greenland spark debate

US President-elect Donald Trump has sparked fresh debate with comments about Greenland. He said he would not rule out using military force or economic power to seize control of the Danish territory.

Trump cited security concerns that make Greenland strategically important to the United States. He said: "You have China ships all over the place. You have Russian ships all over the place. We are not letting that happen."

He added that he would consider imposing tariffs on Danish imports if officials there resist a US takeover.

However, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said: "I want to encourage everyone to respect that the Greenlandic people are a people, a population. It's their country that we're talking about here and, in my eyes, it is only Greenland that can decide and define its future." She added that the territory is not for sale.

Trump's comments come on the same day that his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., made a visit to Greenland for sightseeing.