Tharu Community To Celebrate Maghi Festival Today

The Tharu community has celebrated the Maghi festival with great enthusiasm. It is regarded as one of the main festivals and new year in the Tharu community.

The traditional culture, costumes, and dances of the Tharu community were presented in the municipality-level Maghi (Khichdi) festival held at Buddhital in Buddhabhumi Municipality- 4 in Kapilvastu district.

People of the Tharu community were adorned in their ethnic customs showcasing their own unique identity. They performed their own unique dances as well.

Traditional dance styles such as Jhumara dance, Mayur dance, Lathhawa dance (stick dance), and Maghauta dance performed brought alive the cultural heritage of the Tharu community at the festival.

Former Minister for Women, Childre,n and Senior Citizens Surendra Raj Acharya said that the Maghi festival at the Buddhabhoomi municipality level, which has been running since Monday, reflected the identity and unity of the Tharu community.