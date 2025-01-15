Investigators may try to detain President Yoon: South Korean Media

South Korean media say a joint team of investigators may try again to execute a warrant to detain President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday morning.

The investigators' earlier attempt to detain Yoon on January 3 was blocked by the Presidential Security Service. Yoon is suspected of orchestrating an insurrection over his short-lived declaration of martial law in December.

South Korean media outlets including Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday that the investigators may try to take Yoon into custody as early as 5 a.m. Wednesday. The agency said about 1,000 police officers are expected to be mobilized for the attempt.

The investigative authorities have reportedly obtained a warrant to detain a deputy who is now acting as the chief of the Presidential Security Service.

The presidential chief of staff, Chung Jin-suk, said in a statement Tuesday morning he is ready to talk with investigators so they can question Yoon somewhere other than the official presidential residence to avoid a possible clash between his guards and police.