Trump threatens Russia with tariffs over war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump took to social media on Wednesday to threaten Russia with economic sanctions if it does not end its invasion of Ukraine.

Trump said in a social media post: "Stop this ridiculous war! It's only going to get worse." He added, "I have no other choice but to put high levels of taxes, tariffs and sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States and various other participating countries."

Trump also revealed on Tuesday that his administration is discussing imposing tariffs on the European Union. The leaders of France and Germany discussed the issue and called for solidarity.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, "After the inauguration of a new administration in the United States, it is more than ever up to Europeans -- and, so, to our two countries -- to play their role of consolidating a united, strong and sovereign Europe."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "Europe will not duck and hide but be a constructive and self-confident partner. On this basis, we will work well together with the US and with the new American president."

The two leaders mentioned that the automotive, steel and chemical sectors could be targeted with tariffs.