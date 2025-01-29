SIKAI as Localized Model of Inclusive Quality Education

Kathekhola Rural Municipality has successfully implemented the SIKAI initiative as a localized model of inclusive quality education. In collaboration with schools, communities, and VSO, the Rural Municipality piloted this initiative in 27 community schools in 2021 to showcase the effectiveness of the local model in promoting quality and inclusive education.

The SIKAI project has been successful in promoting quality and inclusive education at the municipal level. While the project is officially ending this year, the municipality has recognized its achievements over the past four years and plans to continue and expand the program using local government resources to all 47 community schools in the municipality. The Rural Municipality has seen the positive impact of the project in establishing a strong foundation for quality and inclusive education and is committed to its continuation.

The SIKAI project focused on improving teacher skills, creating conducive learning environments at school and home, increasing parental engagement in education, and enhancing classroom teaching methods to boost learning outcomes. Over the course of four years, these efforts resulted in notable improvements in the 27 participating schools, particularly in terms of increased enrollment rates and zero dropout rates. As a result, the local government recognized the project as a successful and innovative model for educational reform.

Vice-Chairperson Tej Bahadur Thapa stated, "The project has effectively reduced school dropout rates, improved teaching methods, and encouraged parental involvement in their children's education. These changes have led to significant enhancements in various educational indicators in the 27 schools. Consequently, the municipality has decided to allocate funds to sustain these initiatives beyond the project's formal conclusion."

The Rural Municipality currently runs 47 schools, providing education to around 4,300 students. While focusing on delivering high-quality and inclusive education, the municipality encounters obstacles in meeting its objectives due to factors like migrations, geographical limitations, scarce resources, inadequate educational infrastructure, and a shortage of trained personnel. Vice-Chairperson Thapa also highlighted that despite these hurdles, the accomplishments in 27 schools have motivated them to extend this approach to the remaining 20 schools.

Chairperson Raju Thapa highlighted the importance of the "Big Sisters" program, a key aspect of SIKAIInitiatives that has significantly contributed to educational advancements. He emphasized that education plays a crucial role in driving positive changes and commended the efforts of the program. The Big Sisters initiative involves young local women volunteers who serve as community volunteers and facilitators, assisting children up to grade five with their studies both at school and at home. This initiative not only benefits students but also supports teachers in enhancing the quality of education. Due to its success, the Rural Municipality has decided to expand the SIKAI model to all 47 schools. Chairperson Thapa mentioned that the municipality has integrated the program as a regular initiative of the local government even after the project's completion. This has led to a significant decrease in the dropout rate, demonstrating the effectiveness of the program and its potential for implementation in other schools to drive further improvements.

Despite these achievements and being a government priority, challenges persist. Vice-Chairperson Thapa stated, “To promote quality and inclusive education, the local government has invested NPR 50,000 per student. However, we’ve realized the significant contribution that the non-government sector has made to quality education and the need to account for and evaluate their investments to determine the actual investment per student.”

The Big Sisters have played a crucial role in engaging with teachers, parents, communities, school management committees, and students to address prevailing social norms and practices that are ultimately connected to children's education. These collaborative efforts have become a key factor in improving school education, according to Rama Uchai, education section chief of the rural municipality.

Nepal's Constitution of 2072, as outlined in Schedule 8, bestows local governments with 22 exclusive rights, including basic and secondary education. Moreover, the federal government's reports on the expansion of educational authority delineate 13 areas of responsibility for local governments. Chairperson Raju Thapa highlighted that the SIKAI has shed light on various issues through fieldwork and discussions, aiding in policy formulation and implementation to address the educational powers granted to local governments by the constitution.

He also emphasized that this initiative is in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4, which prioritizes inclusive and quality education and is reflected in periodic plans. The local government has recognized that these initiatives have showcased how impactful results can be achieved with minimal investment while promoting inclusive and quality education.

The Rural Municipality has implemented a complaint response mechanism (CRM) in all schools and set up a complaint response committee to address students' issues. These efforts have played a key role in creating a safe and child-friendly learning environment in schools.

Education Section Chief Rama Uchhai highlighted that these inclusive education initiatives have increased awareness and sensitivity among the municipality's 22,526 residents. The collaborative activities of the project, which involve parents, students, teachers, education experts, journalists, and civil society, have enhanced local government policies and their execution.