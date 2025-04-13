KUL MAN GHISING: Bowing Down To The People

During his time as the Managing Director of NEA, Kul Man Ghising revolutionized Nepal's energy sector, greatly improving electricity access to over 99 percent of the population. He boosted transmission capacity and increased revenue through electricity exports. Ghising successfully eliminated long power outages, a significant achievement in Nepal's energy industry. Despite his notable accomplishments, Ghising was unexpectedly dismissed just three months before completing his four-year term. He remained steadfast in his commitment to serving the public interest and resisted pressure from the Prime

Minister and Energy Minister to waive dues owed by industrialists who benefited from dedicated feeders during power cuts. Minister Khadka, a proponent of hydropower, proposed opening the Power Purchase Agreement for 5000 MW of electricity, but Ghising opposed the idea due to insufficient transmission and distribution capacity.

Since the beginning, some commission agents and hydro-power magnates, who financially support political leaders and parties, have been dissatisfied with Kul Man Ghising. Eventually, they succeeded in having him removed from his position as Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

Ghising, who was ousted, claimed that his dismissal was a result of his refusal to comply with instructions that exceeded legal boundaries. "I express my gratitude to the people who have stood by me. It was a privilege to serve the people and the nation," Ghising remarked.

He elaborated, "From the start, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation pressured me to waive Rs. 24 billion in outstanding dues from specific industrial entities. I faced continuous and relentless pressure on this matter for the past eight months. However, I firmly believed that it is the legal duty of whoever holds power to collect the Rs. 24 billion owed for utilizing the dedicated feeders."

After serving as Managing Director for seven and a half years, Ghising received strong support from the people. He expressed gratitude for the Nepali people's unwavering support in his efforts to improve the country's electricity situation.

Ghising highlighted the successful elimination of load-shedding and the significant increase in electricity access as the key accomplishments of his tenure. He affirmed his commitment to continuing his work for the betterment of Nepal.

In response to the public's backing and acknowledgment of his contributions, Ghising emphasized his dedication to brightening Nepal and combating any obstacles that hinder progress.

Despite his recent dismissal, Ghising acknowledged the warm reception from the people and their appreciation for his work, despite the government's actions.

During a press conference, Ghising clarified that his dismissal was due to a disagreement over dedicated and trunk lines, which led to his removal from office.

He refuted the government's claims of lack of accountability and failure to collect dues, explaining that his dismissal occurred when he sought approval for toll collection.

I was under constant pressure and received orders that hindered my ability to collect tolls," he explained.

Ghising refuted claims of being associated with the Maoist party, stating that he has no ties to any political faction. "I am not aligned with any individual or political party. I am a public servant and I serve the people," he emphasized.

When asked about the possibility of entering politics, Ghising replied, "If the opportunity arises, I am willing to take on any responsible role for the nation." He concluded by stating that the support and affection from the people mean more to him than anything else. "Despite the humiliation of my dismissal, the encouragement and admiration from the public have been a source of solace. The people are paramount, and they have vindicated me," Ghising remarked. "My achievementsas Managing Director in enhancing and fortifying the electricity supply in the country are evident to the Nepali populace," he added.

NEA’s Board Decision

The decisions made during the initial board meeting, led by Minister Khadka with the new Managing Director, Hitendra Shakya, provide insight into the potential future direction of the NEA.

The meeting granted the board of directors authority over the MD, specifically regarding the transfer of employees at the 10th level. The board also approved the opening of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 5000 MW of electricity, a key priority for Minister Khadka. Additionally, the board decided to conduct a review of all bills charged by NEA to business houses to ensure their validity and authenticity. Furthermore, NEA decided not to disconnect power to industries that had outstanding dues.

Ghising Removed by Government

The government has dismissed Kul Man Ghising from his position as Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and appointed Hitendradev Shakya as his successor.

Ghising was appointed as MD of NEA for a four-year term in late Ashar 2078 BS. Since the formation of the government under the leadership of UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, with the support of the Nepali Congress in July of the previous year, there have been multiple attempts to remove Ghising from his position. Energy Minister Khadka had requested clarification on Ghising's removal three times.

In response, Ghising stated that the ministry did not have the authority to request clarification, as the Council of Ministers had already sought an explanation from him three weeks ago. The Council of Ministers, which convened on Monday evening, removed him from his position, stating that the explanation provided was unsatisfactory.

Prime Minister Oli and Energy Minister Khadka had been making statements in Parliament and public forums that undermined the dignity of their positions, specifically targeting Ghising.

As the power supply decreased, Ghising started disconnecting electricity lines to industrialists who had not paid their dues on dedicated feeders and trunk lines. Business groups, opposed to these actions, were determined to oust Ghising by any means necessary.

The dues on the dedicated trunk lines had reached Rs 21 billion, as per the Auditor General’s annual report, and have now increased to around Rs 30 billion.

Ghising faced government scrutiny after he refused to comply with Prime Minister Oli and Minister Khadka's plan to waive these dues. Following his removal as Executive Director, criticism of the government's actions has been widespread. Ghising's abrupt dismissal as MD of NEA could have significant negative repercussions.

As Kul Man Ghising, the Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, continues his inspection visits to various parts of Nepal to oversee power supply management, the government is once again gearing up to replace him.

Due to his successful efforts in ending prolonged power outages and his commitment to ensuring a reliable electricity supply, MD Ghising continues to enjoy high public esteem. His removal from office

could have significant political repercussions, particularly as support for the monarchy is on the rise. Given his strong public support, Ghising's dismissal may trigger widespread protests against the government and ruling parties.

On the morning of March 24, MD Ghising was en route to remote areas of Chitwan District to inaugurate electricity distribution in Chepang settlements. Over the past week, he had also visited Birgunj, ChandraNigahapur, and other locations in Nepal to accelerate the construction of transmission lines, including the 400 kV Chapur-Hetauda section.

However, a coalition led by Energy Minister Khadka, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and influential figures in Kathmandu decided to oust MD Ghising, marking the end of an era.